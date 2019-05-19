Giants 8, Diamondbacks 5

San Francisco Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Panik 2b 3 2 1 0 A.Jones rf 5 0 1 2 Duggar cf 5 1 2 1 K.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Posey c 5 1 2 1 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 1 Belt 1b 5 1 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 3 1 1 1 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 1 1 2 Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0 Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 Swihart lf 3 1 0 0 Wllmson lf 4 0 1 1 C.Kelly c 3 2 1 1 Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0 Godley p 1 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 1 1 1 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrphy ph 1 0 1 1 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 A.Avila ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 8 11 8 Totals 33 5 6 5

San Francisco 103 002 011—8 Arizona 000 110 201—5

E_Panik (1), Longoria (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (9), J.Murphy (3). 3B_Duggar (2), B.Crawford (1). HR_Belt (7), Sandoval (6), E.Escobar (10), C.Kelly (4). CS_Panik (2). SF_B.Crawford (1). S_McFarland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Bumgarner W,3-4 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 6 Dyson H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Watson H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Smith 1 1 1 1 0 3 Arizona Godley L,1-4 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 3 McFarland 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 3 Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 1 Andriese 2 2 2 2 0 4

HBP_by Dyson (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:24. A_25,014 (48,519).