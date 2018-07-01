https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Giants-7-Diamondbacks-0-13040952.php
Giants 7, Diamondbacks 0
Published 1:19 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
|San Francisco
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hanson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Ja.Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Dscalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|K.Marte ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ahmed pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Rdrgz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Blach p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Mller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|014
|100
|010—7
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
E_B.Crawford (7). LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 7. 2B_D.Peralta 2 (16). HR_McCutchen (9), B.Crawford (10), Panik (4). SF_Panik (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez W,3-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Blach
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Miller L,0-2
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|McFarland
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherfy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:51. A_38,117 (48,519).
View Comments