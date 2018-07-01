Giants 7, Diamondbacks 0

San Francisco Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Hanson lf 5 0 0 0 Jay rf 4 0 0 0 Posey c 5 1 3 0 Gldschm 1b 4 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 5 2 3 1 Ja.Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 D.Prlta lf 3 0 2 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 2 1 2 Dscalso 2b 4 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 5 0 1 2 K.Marte ss 3 0 2 0 Panik 2b 3 1 1 2 Ahmed pr-ss 1 0 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 4 0 2 0 J.Mrphy c 4 0 1 0 D.Rdrgz p 3 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 Blach p 1 0 0 0 S.Mller p 1 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 C.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Owings ph 1 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 32 0 7 0

San Francisco 014 100 010—7 Arizona 000 000 000—0

E_B.Crawford (7). LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 7. 2B_D.Peralta 2 (16). HR_McCutchen (9), B.Crawford (10), Panik (4). SF_Panik (2).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Rodriguez W,3-1 6 1-3 6 0 0 2 5 Blach 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 2 Arizona Miller L,0-2 5 9 6 6 1 6 McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 2 Sherfy 2 2 1 1 2 2

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_38,117 (48,519).