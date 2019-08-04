https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Giants-6-Rockies-5-14278998.php
Giants 6, Rockies 5
|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Blckmon rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Ystrzms lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Sndoval 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Vogt c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Will.Sm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|B.Crwfr ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gennett 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Green ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panik ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Posey ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|40
|6
|14
|6
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|4
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|020—6
|Colorado
|012
|020
|000—5
E_Gennett (1). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 13, Colorado 8. 2B_Belt 2 (19), Sandoval (21), Vogt (18), Pillar (27), Posey (21), D.Murphy 2 (24). 3B_Hampson (3). HR_Gennett (1), Blackmon (22), Story (24). SB_Pillar (9). CS_Desmond (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Coonrod W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson H,22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Will.Smith S,27-29
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colorado
|J.Gray
|4
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|B.Shaw
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee H,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Estevez L,1-2 BS,1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Howard
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bettis
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
J.Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
Estevez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Howard (Yastrzemski).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:42. A_47,540 (50,398).
View Comments