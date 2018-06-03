Giants 6, Phillies 1

Philadelphia San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Panik 2b 4 1 2 1 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 0 Posey c 4 2 2 2 C.Sntna 1b 1 0 1 0 McCtchn rf 4 1 2 3 N.Wllms lf 4 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 2 0 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 1 0 Altherr rf 4 0 0 0 G.Hrnan cf 3 1 1 0 Arrieta p 2 1 1 1 D.Rdrgz p 1 0 0 0 Walding ph 1 0 0 0 Hanson ph 1 1 1 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 31 6 11 6

Philadelphia 001 000 000—1 San Francisco 000 005 01x—6

E_Sandoval (3). DP_Philadelphia 3, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 1. 2B_McCutchen (16). HR_Arrieta (1), Posey (4), McCutchen (4). CS_B.Crawford (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta L,5-3 6 8 5 5 0 4 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neris 1 3 1 1 0 0 San Francisco Rodriguez W,1-0 6 5 1 1 2 6 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 3 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 1 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:28. A_40,491 (41,915).