Giants 5, Phillies 0
|Philadelphia
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzms rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Rdrig 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Aa.Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Will.Sm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|San Francisco
|003
|001
|10x—5
E_Knapp (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 8. 2B_Yastrzemski (13), Posey (22). HR_Yastrzemski (11). SB_Pillar (10). CS_Belt (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Aa.Nola L,10-3
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Pivetta
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner W,7-7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Will.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Pivetta (Slater). WP_Pivetta 2.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:49. A_37,667 (41,915).
