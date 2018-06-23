Giants 5, Padres 3

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Myers lf 3 0 0 0 G.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Hanson lf-2b 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 1 McCtchn rf 2 1 0 0 Vllneva 3b 3 0 2 0 Belt 1b 4 1 2 0 Pirela 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 1 3 3 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 4 0 0 0 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 Jnkwski ph 1 1 1 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 1 2 0 Slater ph 0 0 0 1 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Ellis c 3 0 3 1 Hundley c 4 1 1 0 Lyles p 0 0 0 0 A.Sarez p 2 0 0 0 Strahm p 1 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Pence lf 1 0 0 0 Szczur ph 1 0 0 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0 Spngnbr 2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 11 2 Totals 31 5 8 5

San Diego 000 100 002—3 San Francisco 000 102 11x—5

E_B.Crawford (5). DP_San Francisco 4. LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Jankowski (6), Margot (16), G.Hernandez (7), B.Crawford 2 (20). 3B_B.Crawford (2). HR_Renfroe (4). SB_Hanson (4). CS_Margot (6). SF_Slater (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Lyles 0 0 0 0 0 0 Strahm 3 1-3 2 1 1 2 5 Castillo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber L,3-4 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Maton 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Erlin 1 1 1 1 0 1 San Francisco Suarez 5 2-3 8 1 1 1 4 Moronta W,3-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Watson H,18 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Dyson 1 3 2 1 0 1

HBP_by Maton (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:36. A_40,348 (41,915).