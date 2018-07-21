https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Giants-5-Athletics-1-13093419.php
Giants 5, Athletics 1
|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hanson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Jones 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hundley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Du.Fwlr cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Hrnan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|120—5
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000—1
LOB_San Francisco 4, Oakland 6. 2B_McCutchen (23), Sandoval (8), Semien (21), Piscotty (25), K.Davis (20). HR_Sandoval (9), R.Jones (1). SF_McCutchen (6), Canha (2). S_Hanson (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez W,5-1
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Moronta H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Jackson L,1-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Buchter
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleich
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Rodriguez (Chapman), by Rodriguez (Olson).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:47. A_45,606 (46,765).
