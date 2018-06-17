https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Giants-4-Dodgers-1-13002274.php
Giants 4, Dodgers 1
Published 7:28 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Hrnan cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|M.Kemp ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan ss-rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hanson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Strtton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edw.Prd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|3
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|202
|000
|000—4
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000—1
E_K.Hernandez (4), Hundley (2). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 3. HR_Belt (12), Hundley (8). SB_G.Hernandez (4), McCutchen (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Stratton W,8-4
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Smith H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon H,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson H,16
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland S,14-17
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Ferguson L,0-1
|5
|2
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Paredes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
HBP_by Hudson (Hernandez). WP_Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:54. A_49,541 (56,000).
