Giants 4, Dodgers 1

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Hrnan cf 4 1 0 0 Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 2 1 2 M.Kemp ph-rf 1 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 0 0 Hundley c 3 1 1 2 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 2 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 4 0 0 0 Wllmson lf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ss-rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Hanson 2b 4 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Strtton p 2 0 0 0 Frguson p 1 0 1 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0 Valera ph 1 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Edw.Prd p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 A.Jcksn lf 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 4 3 4 Totals 30 1 4 0

San Francisco 202 000 000—4 Los Angeles 100 000 000—1

E_K.Hernandez (4), Hundley (2). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 3. HR_Belt (12), Hundley (8). SB_G.Hernandez (4), McCutchen (5).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Stratton W,8-4 6 3 1 0 1 3 Smith H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Melancon H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Watson H,16 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Strickland S,14-17 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Ferguson L,0-1 5 2 4 3 1 6 Paredes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Goeddel 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Hudson 2 0 0 0 3 3

HBP_by Hudson (Hernandez). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:54. A_49,541 (56,000).