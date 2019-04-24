Giants 4, Blue Jays 0

San Francisco Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Duggar rf 4 1 1 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 Parra lf 5 1 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Posey c 4 1 1 1 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 2 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 Sndoval dh 4 1 1 1 T.Hrnan lf 3 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 R.Urena ss 3 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 Hanson rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 28 0 2 0

San Francisco 000 112 000—4 Toronto 000 000 000—0

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Toronto 3. 2B_Posey (7), Belt (5), Longoria (5), Pillar (3). HR_Sandoval (2).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Pomeranz W,1-2 6 2 0 0 2 5 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gott 2 0 0 0 0 3 Toronto Buchholz L,0-1 5 6 4 4 0 2 Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Luciano 1 0 0 0 2 0

Buchholz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:41. A_19,652 (53,506).