Texas San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 McCtchn rf 2 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0
Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0
Profar 1b 4 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0
Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 Pence lf 3 1 1 0
Knr-Flf c 3 0 1 0 Hundley c 2 1 0 0
Choo ph 1 0 1 0 Duggar cf 3 0 1 2
Tocci cf 1 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 2 0 0 0
Guzman ph 1 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Gllardo p 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
R.Chrns ph 1 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0
D.Rbnsn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 27 3 4 2
Texas 001 000 000—1
San Francisco 100 200 00x—3

DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Andrus (17), Mazara (18). 3B_Longoria (3), Duggar (1). S_Tocci (6), Gallardo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gallardo L,7-3 5 4 3 3 3 3
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Holland W,7-8 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 4
Watson H,27 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Melancon S,3-7 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Holland (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:35. A_39,260 (41,915).