Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 5 1 1 0 Panik 2b 4 1 2 0
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Solarte lf 4 1 2 0
J.Trner 3b 4 1 1 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 3 0 2 1 Kratz ph 1 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 0 1 1 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 Posey c 4 0 1 0
C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 4 0 1 0 Lngoria ph-3b 2 0 1 3
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 2 0 1 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0
Freese ph 1 0 1 0 Parra rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 1 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 0 1 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Ru.Mrtn ph 1 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Duggar ph-rf 2 0 1 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 33 3 11 3
Los Angeles 000 002 000—2
San Francisco 000 000 30x—3

DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Muncy (3), Solarte (5), Posey (9), Longoria (6), Duggar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Maeda 5 7 0 0 2 3
Alexander H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0
Stripling L,1-2 H,1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Floro BS,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Samardzija 5 2 0 0 1 1
Watson 1-3 4 2 2 0 0
Dyson W,1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Moronta H,6 1 0 0 0 2 1
Smith S,7-7 1 1 0 0 0 2

Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Floro.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:14. A_32,212 (41,915).