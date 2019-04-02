German soccer president Grindel steps down after criticism

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel has resigned and apologized for accepting a luxury watch from a Ukrainian oligarch.

Grindel's resignation comes after allegations that he hadn't been open about outside earnings and because of general discontent with his leadership.

Grindel says "everyone who knows me knows that I am not greedy and have been dealing with compliance issues for years."

The federation says vice presidents Rainer Koch and Reinhard Rauball will take over on an interim basis until September.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports