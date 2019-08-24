German club Chemnitzer criticizes its fans for racist abuse

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer team Chemnitzer FC has criticized its fans for anti-Semitic and racist abuse during a third-division game at Bayern Munich's second team on Saturday.

The Saxony-based club, which has long had a problem with far-right fans, says its team refused to go to the traveling supporters after the match, as customary, because of "comments from the guest block during the second half of the game which Chemnitzer FC finds disgusting and rejects to the utmost."

Chemnitzer says the abuse was directed toward its president Thomas Sobotzik and in favor of former captain Daniel Frahn. The team terminated Frahn's contract earlier this month after saying he "openly displayed sympathy with leading figures" in the club's far-right hooligan groups.

The club says "threats and statements such as, 'Thomas Sobotzik, you Jewish pig,' or 'at least Daniel Frahn is not a nigger,' must not be accepted in our society."

The club adds that it is also pursuing legal action against the perpetrators.

___

