German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Wolfsburg 0, Dortmund 2

Dortmund: Erling Haaland (12, 68).

Halftime: 0-1.

Freiburg 1, Hoffenheim 1

Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo (81).

Hoffenheim: Andrej Kramaric (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Union Berlin 3, Bremen 1

Union Berlin: Joel Pohjanpalo (50, 53, 67).

Bremen: Theodor Gebre Selassie (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Mainz 2, Bayern 1

Mainz: Jonathan Michael Burkardt (3), Robin Quaison (37).

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 SC Paderborn 2, Fortuna Dusseldorf 1

SC Paderborn: Kai Proger (72), Dennis Srbeny (73).

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Rouwen Hennings (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

VfL 1899 Osnabruck 1, Holstein Kiel 3
VfL 1899 Osnabruck: Sebastian Kerk (53).

Holstein Kiel: Janni Serra (7), Bashkim Ajdini (23), Fin Bartels (45).

Halftime: 0-3.

Nuremberg 3, Heidenheim 1

Nuremberg: Johannes Geis (2), Fabian Nurnberger (26), Tom Krauss (54).

Heidenheim: Tim Kleindienst (19).

Halftime: 2-1.