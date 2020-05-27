Recommended Video:

Wednesday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga RB Leipzig 2, Hertha Berlin 2

RB Leipzig: Lukas Klostermann (24), Patrik Schick (68).

Hertha Berlin: Marko Grujic (9), Krzysztof Piatek (82).

Halftime: 1-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Hannover 1, Karlsruher SC 1

Hannover: Edgar Prib (47).

Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

St. Pauli 0, Heidenheim 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Bochum 2, Holstein Kiel 1

Bochum: Jordi Osei-Tutu (49), Silvere Ganvoula (63).

Holstein Kiel: Jonas Meffert (74).

Halftime: 0-0.