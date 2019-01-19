Geist scores 17, Missouri rolls past Texas A&M 66-43

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Geist scored 17 points and Jeremiah Tilmon added 14 as Missouri dominated Texas A&M 66-43 on Saturday.

Geist made 6-of-7 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 3-pointers. Nearly halfway through the second half, the Aggies had made only six field goals for the game, as the Tigers poured it on with the outcome no longer in doubt.

Missouri (10-6, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) won its first league game while A&M (7-9, 1-4) lost its fourth consecutive home game.

Josh Nebo led A&M with 12 points and Jay Jay Chandler added 11.

Kevin Puryear had 10 rebounds to help Missouri earn a 39-33 advantage. The Tigers overwhelmed the Aggies in points in the paint (28-10)

Missouri shot 48 percent from the field (25 of 52) while the Aggies shot a season-low 26 percent (13 of 50).

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers needed this one in the worst way, following three consecutive losses to start SEC play (that followed six straight wins entering conference action). The Tigers also avoided losing four straight games for the first time in the Cuonzo Martin era.

A&M: The Aggies have largely been mediocre to middling in Billy Kennedy's eight seasons, but their two NCAA Tournament appearances in two of the last three seasons have been successes with Sweet 16 appearances.

Saturday might be rock bottom for the Aggies under Kennedy - at least they're hoping so - considering he's this deep into his A&M tenure.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers are at Arkansas on Wednesday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies are at Florida on Tuesday.

