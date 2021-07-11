Gausman, Casali power Giants to sweep of Nationals JOE STIGLICH, Associated Press July 11, 2021 Updated: July 11, 2021 8:14 p.m.
1 of10 San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali hits a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali, left, celebrates with Steven Duggar, right, after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali, left, smiles as he is congratulated by bench coach Kai Correa, right, after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford points to fans as he walks into the dugout after a victory over the Washington Nationals in a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Donovan Solano, right, celebrate their victory over the Washington Nationals in a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) is congratulated by manager Dave Martinez after he scored a run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Gausman worked six-plus innings of one-run ball and Curt Casali hit a three-run homer as the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
San Francisco heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the majors at 57-32, a huge surprise for a team that wasn’t expected to contend in the NL West.