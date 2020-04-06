Gamecocks' Boston wins Leslie Award as nation's best center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston has been named the Lisa Leslie Award winner, a honor presented to women's basketball's s top center.

The 6-foot-5 Boston becomes the second South Carolina player in three seasons to capture the award from the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Association, joining 2018 winner A'ja Wilson.

Boston was the Southeastern Conference freshman and defensive player of the year. She averaged 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds this season while setting a South Carolina freshman mark with 86 blocked shots.

Boston helped the Gamecocks win the SEC regular season and tournament titles. The team went 32-1 and ended the Covid-19-shortened season ranked No. 1 in the country.