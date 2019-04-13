Game of Phones: 76ers get blown call on bench in blowout

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — How's this for a blown call: Amir Johnson was busted showing Philadelphia 76ers All-Star teammate Joel Embiid his cell phone on the bench late in a Game 1 playoff loss.

Johnson was caught by TV cameras sitting on the bench and scrolling through his phone late in the fourth quarter and the Sixers down 16 points. Johnson showed Embiid whatever message was on the phone and then slid it into his warmup pants pocket.

"I just looked down because he said his daughter was extremely sick and he was checking on her," Embiid said.

Sixers coach Brett Brown called Johnson's actions "completely unacceptable."

"It's not something that we are about," Brown said.

Brown said he would deal with Johnson but declined to address any specific discipline.

Johnson was inactive. Embiid scored 22 points and had 15 rebounds.

The Nets beat the Sixers 111-102 in Game 1.

