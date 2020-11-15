Game between Arizona State and Colorado shelved due to virus

Recommended Video:

Arizona State's game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game the Sun Devils will miss due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Pac-12 announced cancelation of the game Sunday due to Arizona State not having enough scholarship players available to meet the conference's 53-player minimum.

Arizona State's game against California on Saturday was canceled after numerous Sun Devils players and coaches, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive for COVID-19.

“The cancellation of another game is very difficult to accept for all of us, but it continues to be the right decision under the circumstances,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “The health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes is our number one priority and will continue to be at the forefront of every decision.”

A game between Utah and UCLA scheduled for Saturday also was called off on Friday due to the coronavirus, capping the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the college football season. Of 59 games scheduled for Week 11, 15 were called off.

UCLA and Cal quickly worked to play a game against each other, which the Bruins won 34-10 on Sunday in Pasadena.

So far, 64 games involving schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic since late August.

The Ivy League also announced Thursday that it would become the first Division I conference this year to cancel all winter sports, including men’s and women’s basketball.

The news comes as the coronavirus cases are soaring across the U.S.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25