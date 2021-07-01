Gallo homers in 5th straight game, Rangers blast A's 8-3 BEN ROSS, Associated Press July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 6:52 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and the Texas Rangers pounded the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Thursday.
Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.