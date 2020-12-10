https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/GEORGIA-TECH-75-NEBRASKA-64-15789923.php
GEORGIA TECH 75, NEBRASKA 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wright
|34
|5-8
|2-3
|4-8
|4
|3
|13
|Alvarado
|27
|7-12
|7-8
|0-1
|3
|4
|24
|Devoe
|23
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|12
|Parham
|38
|1-9
|4-5
|1-4
|2
|4
|7
|Usher
|16
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|6
|Moore
|33
|5-7
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|0
|11
|Sturdivant
|30
|1-6
|0-2
|0-5
|1
|4
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|15-20
|8-32
|13
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .448, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Alvarado 3-5, Devoe 2-6, Wright 1-1, Moore 1-2, Parham 1-8, Sturdivant 0-2, Usher 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Wright 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Devoe 4, Alvarado 2, Sturdivant 2).
Steals: 8 (Parham 3, Moore 2, Devoe, Usher, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mayen
|26
|2-5
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|7
|Allen
|28
|4-16
|2-2
|3-3
|1
|1
|10
|Banton
|36
|6-15
|4-5
|2-9
|6
|3
|17
|McGowens
|31
|2-9
|1-4
|1-9
|1
|5
|5
|Thorbjarnarson
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|4-7
|5
|1
|2
|Webster
|27
|7-9
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|21
|Stevenson
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Ouedraogo
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|10-15
|13-38
|14
|19
|64
Percentages: FG .377, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Webster 6-7, Mayen 1-3, Banton 1-4, Thorbjarnarson 0-1, McGowens 0-3, Allen 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen).
Turnovers: 15 (Banton 5, McGowens 3, Allen 2, Webster 2, Mayen, Stevenson, Thorbjarnarson).
Steals: 3 (Allen, Banton, Thorbjarnarson).
Technical Fouls: Mayen, 13:58 first.
|Georgia Tech
|32
|43
|—
|75
|Nebraska
|30
|34
|—
|64
