Lisa Leutner/AP

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich has extended his streak to 34 consecutive World Cup two-man races with a medal, guiding his sled to an easy win over countryman Johannes Lochner on Saturday.

Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis finished two runs in 1 minute, 43.48 seconds. Lochner and Christian Rasp were second in 1:43.84, and the Canadian team of Justin Kripps and Cam Stones won bronze in 1:43.96.