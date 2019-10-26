PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Austin Anderson 34, Kyle Lehman 20

EP Americas 70, EP Pebble Hills 28

Round Rock McNeil 38, Round Rock Stony Point 28

SA Northside Brandeis 31, SA Northside Warren 14

CLASS 5A

Amarillo 45, Amarillo Caprock 13

Pflugerville Weiss 14, Georgetown East View 7

CLASS 1A

Gordon 56, Bluff Dale 0

Jayton 53, Rule 0

Petersburg 46, Hart 0

Saint Jo 62, Forestburg 0

Sterling City 54, Roscoe Highland 6

Strawn 46, Gustine 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 63, Lubbock All Saints 33

Austin Hill Country 60, Round Rock Christian 0

Dallas Lakehill 48, Irving The Highlands 0

Dallas Lutheran 62, Amarillo San Jacinto 14

Lubbock Christian 39, FW Temple Christian 0

——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/