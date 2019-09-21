https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14457005.php
Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
SA Northside O'Connor 24, SA Northside Jay 12
San Angelo Central 44, EP Pebble Hills 40
|CLASS 5A
Seguin 44, Austin Northeast 6
|CLASS 1A
Loop 59, Rule 12
Corinth Classical 49, iSchool of Lewisville STEM 12
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Beaumont Kelly vs. Kountze, ccd.
Clear Falls vs. Houston Bellaire, ccd.
Cleveland Tarkington vs. Danbury, ccd.
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Mexia, ccd.
Diboll vs. Liberty, ccd.
Evadale vs. Deweyville, ccd.
Hull-Daisetta vs. Cushing, ccd.
Livingston vs. Jasper, ccd.
Lumberton vs. Tomball Concordia, ccd.
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. Savoy, ccd.
Shepherd vs. Splendora, ccd.
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson vs. Huffman Hargrave, ccd.
Victoria Home School vs. Fayette County HomeSchool, ccd.
Vidor vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, ppd
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
