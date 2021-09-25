Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arlington 27, Stanwood 6

Black Hills 51, Centralia 8

Columbia River 16, Woodland 7

Eatonville 35, La Center 13

Friday Harbor 39, Seton Catholic 32

Hockinson 65, R.A. Long 13

Kelso 33, Prairie 8

Kennewick 41, Pasco 0

Lake Washington 49, Bellevue 7

Lakewood 14, Squalicum 13

Lincoln 42, Chief Sealth 0

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14

Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Glacier Peak 14

Montesano 38, Castle Rock 22

Mountain View 49, Heritage 20

North Central 52, Rogers (Spokane) 21

North Kitsap 56, Port Angeles 0

Olympic 35, Bremerton 14

Peninsula 35, Timberline 33

Pomeroy 74, Tekoa/Rosalia 0

Tenino 20, Onalaska 14

More for you

Tumwater 34, W. F. West 0

Yelm 50, River Ridge 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com