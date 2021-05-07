Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 35

Toutle Lake 76, Stevenson 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Garfield 70, Rainier Beach 9

Sammamish 47, Interlake 44

Woodinville 74, Inglemoor 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Seattle vs. Holy Names, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

