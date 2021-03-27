Skip to main content
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asotin 31, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6

Chelan 54, Quincy 0

Colfax 44, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6

Davenport 44, Kettle Falls 22

Edmonds-Woodway 56, Lynnwood 7

Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 0

Ingraham 14, Lincoln 0

Lakewood 32, Archbishop Murphy 21

Mariner 35, Jackson 21

Royal 74, Wahluke 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Stanwood vs. Kamiak, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

