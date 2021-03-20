Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bainbridge 28, South Kitsap 14 Cashmere 42, Cascade (Leavenworth) 21 Columbia (Burbank) def. Mabton, forfeit Eatonville 48, Franklin Pierce 0 Kamiak 57, Jackson 15 Lakewood 48, Stanwood 0 Lincoln 22, Lakes 21 Mark Morris 48, R.A. Long 14 O'Dea 15, Seattle Prep 14 Reardan 29, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6 Richland 58, Pasco 0 Ridgefield 26, Woodland 7 Selah 43, East Valley (Yakima) 0 Tenino 64, Rochester 40 Woodinville 27, Inglemoor 14 Yelm 28, North Thurston 7 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= University vs. Gonzaga Prep, ppd. to Mar 19th. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSports'There's no excuse for that': NCAA blasted for disparity...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn: Time, TV and what you...By David Borges