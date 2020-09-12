Recommended Video:

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbott 51, Covington 6

Abernathy 21, Sundown 12

Ackerly Sands 46, Lubbock Home School Titans 0

Anton 58, Wellman-Union 8

Balmorhea 46, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0

Bangs 42, Winters 19

Big Spring 28, Monahans 6

Blanket 51, Lingleville 6

Blum 70, Gorman 23

Borden County 40, Rankin 34

Bremond 43, Milano 0

Canadian 46, Bushland 19

Canyon 38, Lubbock Estacado 0

Childress 58, Stamford 14

China Spring 35, Brownwood 14

Cisco 14, Breckenridge 0

Corsicana Mildred 8, Kerens 7

Crawford 62, Axtell 0

DASCHE 56, Founders Classical Academy 0

Dawson 41, Wortham 0

Devine 34, Universal City Randolph 20

Dime Box 45, Prairie Lea 0

Dumas 30, Perryton 0

FW Carter-Riverside 34, Dallas Christian 8

FW Dunbar 20, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

Farwell 32, Sudan 7

Fort Worth Harvest Christian 48, Mount Calm 14

Garden City 52, Hart 6

Gilmer Union Hill 48, Crowell 0

Goldthwaite 48, Olney 8

Granger 33, Frost 13

Hale Center 36, Memphis 2

Hamilton 66, Hico 0

Hamlin 42, Albany 6

Happy 77, Springlake-Earth 30

Haskell 20, Cross Plains 16

Hawkins 35, Quinlan Boles 0

Hawley 35, Merkel 21

Hermleigh 54, Lueders-Avoca 0

Holliday 19, Vernon 10

Imperial Buena Vista 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 20

Ira 66, Eden 18

Jayton 56, Wilson 0

Junction 50, Iraan 8

Kenedy 52, Woodsboro 0

Ladonia Fannindel 33, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12

Lake Worth 56, FW Western Hills 7

Lamesa Klondike 58, Lenorah Grady 8

Lazbuddie 84, Loop 38

Leakey 52, Sanderson 6

Livingston 21, Orangefield 20

Lometa 62, Buckholts 16

Lubbock Roosevelt 46, Tahoka 0

Matador Motley County 62, Spur 28

Mertzon Irion County 51, Fort Davis 6

Midland Greenwood 36, Andrews 29

Midlothian Heritage 28, Decatur 25

Millsap 27, De Leon 20

New Home 20, Plains 13

Newcastle 46, Woodson 0

Oakwood 48, Trinidad 0

Oglesby 46, Iredell 30

Olton 34, Hooker, Okla. 33

Pampa 56, Borger 15

Panhandle 42, Vega 35

Pecos 64, Kermit 30

Post 58, Littlefield 6

Quinlan Ford 32, Ferris 16

Roby 54, Bronte 6

Roscoe Highland 42, Blackwell 22

Rotan 52, Moran 0

Runge 27, Charlotte 0

Sabinal 29, Center Point 0

Sanger 35, Howe 8

Santa Anna 68, Rising Star 22

Sealy 45, Somerset 6

Silverton 48, Guthrie 0

Smyer 22, Floydada 14

Snyder 40, Lamesa 8

Springtown 17, Waco Connally 7

Sterling City 58, O'Donnell 6

Stinnett West Texas 34, Gruver 28

Stratford 38, Lakin, Kan. 16

Sunray 22, Dimmitt 0

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 35, Paris 7

Thrall 26, Snook 20

Three Rivers 7, Premont 0

Throckmorton 54, Forestburg 7

Timpson 60, Mount Enterprise 0

Tulia 18, Sanford-Fritch 14

Turkey Valley 46, Meadow 0

Valera Panther Creek 63, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

WF City View 39, Seymour 3

Waco La Vega 21, CC Calallen 13

Waco Parkview Christian 36, Aquilla 18

Walnut Springs 59, Gholson 0

Wellington 26, Amarillo River Road 20

West 28, Blooming Grove 7

Westbrook 49, Loraine 0

White Deer 58, Lefors 13

Whitharral 48, Morton 0

Windthorst 21, Archer City 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/