https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Scores-15523468.php
Friday's Scores
Recommended Video:
PREP FOOTBALL=
Benjamin 56, Moran 8
Knox City 54, Morton 6
Loraine 52, TLC Midland 7
Mullin 64, Olfen 0
Roscoe Highland 54, Lenorah Grady 6
Sterling City 74, Garden City 28
White Deer 48, Strawn 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaumont Kelly vs. Evadale, ccd.
Dumas vs. Waco La Vega, ccd.
Iola vs. Thrall, ccd.
Iredell vs. Covington, ccd.
Lorenzo vs. Whiteface, ccd.
McCamey vs. Kermit, ccd.
Port Lavaca Calhoun vs. Geronimo Navarro, ccd.
Rochelle vs. Stephenville FAITH, ccd.
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Ben Bolt, ccd.
Spur vs. Petersburg, ccd.
Texarkana, Ark. vs. Paris, ccd.
Water Valley vs. Robert Lee, ccd.
Wellington vs. Clayton, N.M., ccd.
Yorktown vs. Shiner St. Paul, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
View Comments