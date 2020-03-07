Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State=

Consolation=

Cashmere 62, Meridian 56

River View 58, King's Way Christian School 57, OT

Semifinal=

Lynden Christian 71, La Salle 58

2A State=

Consolation=

Black Hills 65, Tumwater 57, OT

2B State=

Consolation=

Lake Roosevelt 63, Liberty (Spangle) 61

Toutle Lake 62, White Swan 61, OT

3A State=

Consolation=

Kamiakin 73, Seattle Prep 63

Wilson 75, Marysville-Pilchuck 66

Semifinal=

Garfield 74, Eastside Catholic 46

O'Dea 73, Rainier Beach 53

4A State=

Consolation=

Olympia 75, Skyview 55

Sumner 66, Federal Way 60

Semifinal=

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State=

Semifinal=

Cashmere 46, La Salle 37

2A State=

Consolation=

Ellensburg 52, Port Angeles 46

Semifinal=

Lynden 53, Burlington-Edison 31

West Valley (Spokane) 43, Tumwater 40

2B State=

Consolation=

Columbia (Burbank) 66, Ilwaco 45

Tri-Cities Prep 44, Toledo 39

Semifinal=

La Conner 47, Wahkiakum 40

Liberty (Spangle) 64, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 44

3A State=

Consolation=

Bethel 40, Shorecrest 30

Mt. Spokane 48, Seattle Prep 32

4A State=

Consolation=

Issaquah 68, Moses Lake 57

Todd Beamer 51, Chiawana 41

Semifinal=

Central Valley 61, Union 53

Woodinville 63, Glacier Peak 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/