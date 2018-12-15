BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 79, Montesano 66

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 75, Valley Christian 27

Arlington 62, Shorecrest 52

Auburn Riverside 48, Auburn Mountainview 30

Battle Ground 72, Fort Vancouver 51

Bear Creek School 44, Bush 35

Bellarmine Prep 63, Graham-Kapowsin 57

Bethel 58, Lakes 39

Bothell 65, North Creek 60

Burlington-Edison 70, Lakewood 62

Capital 53, Peninsula 36

Cascade Christian 72, Hoquiam 51

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 45, Sulamita Christian 38

Central Kitsap 76, Yelm 60

Central Valley 48, Lewis and Clark 43

Chelan 69, Brewster 60

Clarkston 55, East Valley (Spokane) 36

Colfax 42, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36

College Place 53, Griswold, Ore. 47

Columbia (Burbank) 41, DeSales 28

Connell 60, Royal 50

Coupeville 43, Concrete 42

Curlew 39, Republic 31

Cusick 66, Northport 42

Deer Park 76, Riverside 43

Eastside Catholic 81, Blanchet 59

Federal Way 81, Enumclaw 71

Ferris 65, University 50

Foss 94, River Ridge 71

Franklin Pierce 75, Eatonville 47

Garfield-Palouse 73, Colton 29

Glacier Peak 70, Monroe 42

Gonzaga Prep 87, Mead 64

Granger 85, Goldendale 52

Hanford 64, Kamiakin 53

Hermiston, Ore. 71, Pasco 61, OT

Highline 57, Evergreen (Seattle) 54

Hockinson 79, Heritage 69

Inglemoor 63, Woodinville 45

Ingraham 83, Cleveland 42

Jackson 73, Kamiak 48

Kelso 57, Mark Morris 18

Kennedy 74, Hazen 50

Kentlake 65, Tahoma 47

Kentridge 64, Mt. Rainier 51

Kentwood 61, Kent Meridian 36

Kettle Falls 57, Chewelah 52

King's 78, Granite Falls 18

Kingston 55, Bremerton 24

La Conner 66, Darrington 47

Lake Roosevelt 72, Tonasket 52

Lake Washington 41, Bellevue 32

Liberty (Spangle) 67, Tekoa/Rosalia 51

Liberty Bell 47, Manson 46

Life Christian Academy 81, Raymond 31

Lincoln 79, Mount Tahoma 56

Lindbergh 51, Tyee 27

Lynden Christian 77, Blaine 39

Lynnwood 50, Everett 39

Mariner 52, Cascade (Everett) 37

Marysville-Pilchuck 55, Edmonds-Woodway 53

Medical Lake 75, Colville 42

Mercer Island 57, Interlake 36

Moses Lake 70, Sunnyside 25

Mount Si 66, Newport-Bellevue 44

Mount Vernon Christian 66, Orcas Island 52

Mountain View 78, Summit, Ore. 66

Mountlake Terrace 61, Snohomish 48

Newport 67, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 52

Nooksack Valley 62, Mount Baker 60

North Central 39, Lake City, Idaho 33

North Kitsap 62, Olympic 60

North Thurston 68, Gig Harbor 67

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 66, Davenport 46

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 75, Pe Ell 43

O'Dea 75, Lakeside (Seattle) 56

Oakesdale 45, Pomeroy 34

Odessa 76, Columbia (Hunters) 26

Olympia 57, Curtis 54

Omak 72, Cascade (Leavenworth) 27

Oroville 76, Bridgeport 56

Pateros 68, Moses Lake Christian Academy 51

Port Townsend 87, Chimacum 38

Prairie 58, Woodland 49

Prescott 69, Touchet 48

Prosser 71, Othello 70

Pullman 71, Freeman 36

Puyallup 86, Emerald Ridge 59

Quilcene 59, Crosspoint Academy 33

Rainier Beach 74, Ballard 20

Reardan 65, Asotin 54

Renton 74, Foster 68

Richland 79, Chiawana 69

Rogers (Puyallup) 60, Sumner 59

Seattle Prep 74, Nathan Hale 33

Sehome 54, Bellingham 53

Selah 70, East Valley (Yakima) 50

Seton Catholic 74, R.A. Long 44

Skyview 70, Columbia River 40

Springdale 65, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 54

St. George's 77, Wilbur-Creston 49

Stadium 81, Spanaway Lake 69

Stanwood 70, Archbishop Murphy 57

Steilacoom 57, Fife 56

Tenino 48, Rochester 44

Timberline 79, Shelton 65

Todd Beamer 48, Decatur 45

Toppenish 67, Grandview 59

Tulalip Heritage 58, Grace Academy 31

Wahluke 82, Kiona-Benton 45

Walla Walla 71, Southridge 55

Wapato 76, Quincy 30

Warden 67, River View 59

Wenatchee 63, Davis 60

West Seattle 88, Bainbridge 71

West Valley (Spokane) 74, Cheney 47

West Valley (Yakima) 60, Eastmont 38

White River 88, Orting 34

Willapa Valley 74, Ocosta 58

Wilson 77, Bonney Lake 53

Zillah 68, Highland 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chief Leschi vs. South Bend, ppd.

Chief Sealth vs. Garfield, ccd.

Forks vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.

Ilwaco vs. North Beach, ccd.

Klahowya vs. Sequim, ppd.

Oak Harbor vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Overlake School vs. Northwest School, ccd.

Port Angeles vs. North Mason, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 55, Mossyrock 33

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 51, Valley Christian 38

Archbishop Murphy 53, Stanwood 39

Arlington 59, Shorecrest 46

Auburn Riverside 68, Auburn Mountainview 57

Ballard 72, Rainier Beach 42

Bellingham 54, Sehome 51

Bethel 58, Lakes 39

Blanchet 58, Eastside Catholic 41

Bush 54, Bear Creek School 16

Cedarcrest 45, Marysville-Getchell 35

Chewelah 52, Kettle Falls 40

Chiawana 64, Richland 48

Chimacum 58, Port Townsend 22

Clarkston 61, East Valley (Spokane) 53

College Place 59, Griswold, Ore. 40

Colton 67, Garfield-Palouse 17

Columbia (Burbank) 44, DeSales 35

Connell 58, Royal 51

Coupeville 53, Concrete 26

Curlew 57, Republic 30

Davis 57, Wenatchee 44

Deer Park 61, Riverside 43

Eatonville 51, Franklin Pierce 36

Edmonds-Woodway 74, Marysville-Pilchuck 24

Foster 59, Renton 48

Freeman 62, Pullman 44

Glacier Peak 60, Monroe 23

Gonzaga Prep 52, Mead 34

Grace Academy 59, Tulalip Heritage 13

Grandview 50, Toppenish 37

Granger 62, Goldendale 23

Holy Names 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 48

Interlake 55, Mercer Island 50

Jackson 57, Kamiak 36

Kamiakin 67, Hanford 42

Kelso 57, Mark Morris 19

Kennedy 47, Hazen 42

Kentlake 57, Tahoma 55

Kentridge 69, Mt. Rainier 35

Kentwood 61, Kent Meridian 36

La Conner 83, Darrington 16

Lake City, Idaho 54, North Central 40

Lake Roosevelt 50, Tonasket 46

Lake Washington 41, Bellevue 32

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45, Newport 33

Lewis and Clark 61, Central Valley 52

Liberty 51, Sammamish 31

Liberty Bell 53, Manson 14

Lincoln 63, Mount Tahoma 25

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 58, Colfax 50

Lindbergh 40, Tyee 34

Lynden Christian 67, Blaine 26

Lynnwood 66, Everett 55

Medical Lake 53, Colville 31

Moses Lake Christian Academy 47, Pateros 46

Mount Vernon Christian 57, Orcas Island 31

Muckleshoot Tribal School 64, Christian Faith 37

Newport-Bellevue 45, Mount Si 36

North Creek 77, Bothell 29

North Thurston 68, Gig Harbor 67

Northport 76, Cusick 32

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 59, Davenport 43

Oak Harbor 67, Shorewood 32

Odessa 65, Columbia (Hunters) 14

Onalaska 46, Kalama 38

Pasco 68, Hermiston, Ore. 54

Peninsula 70, Capital 48

Pomeroy 50, Oakesdale 23

Prairie 66, Camas 34

Prosser 62, Othello 46

Puyallup 47, Emerald Ridge 38

Quilcene 35, Crosspoint Academy 27

R.A. Long 64, Castle Rock 46

Reardan 64, Asotin 49

Rochester 56, Tenino 40

Seattle Prep 71, Nathan Hale 9

Selah 53, East Valley (Yakima) 33

Skyview 70, Columbia River 40

Snohomish 54, Mountlake Terrace 9

Spanaway Lake 50, Stadium 33

St. George's 45, Wilbur-Creston 19

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 66, Springdale 26

Sumner 68, Rogers (Puyallup) 47

Sunnyside 68, Moses Lake 63, OT

Thomas Jefferson 41, Auburn 34

Timberline 56, Shelton 34

Todd Beamer 48, Decatur 45

Toledo 59, Napavine 27

Tumwater 64, Montesano 45

University 71, Ferris 36

Vashon Island 40, Sultan 29

Wahkiakum 75, Morton/White Pass 40

Wahluke 45, Kiona-Benton 40

Walla Walla 54, Southridge 34

Wapato 78, Quincy 36

Warden 60, River View 33

Waterville/Mansfield 60, Soap Lake 35

West Seattle 88, Bainbridge 71

West Valley (Spokane) 50, Cheney 47

West Valley (Yakima) 44, Eastmont 26

White River 80, Orting 39

Wilson 60, Bonney Lake 43

Woodinville 60, Inglemoor 53

Yelm 73, Central Kitsap 32

Zillah 68, Highland 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chief Leschi vs. South Bend, ppd.

Chief Sealth vs. Garfield, ccd.

Evergreen (Seattle) vs. Highline, ccd.

Forks vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.

Klahowya vs. Sequim, ppd.

North Mason vs. Port Angeles, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/