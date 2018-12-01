https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Friday-s-College-Basketball-13435724.php
Friday's College Basketball
EAST
Dartmouth 91, Albany (NY) 77
Delaware 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
Marist 70, LIU Brooklyn 53
Michigan St. 78, Rutgers 67
Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Niagara 75
Vermont 70, Towson 64
SOUTH
East Carolina 83, Appalachian St. 81
Morehead St. 103, Ohio-Chillcothe 50
N. Kentucky 78, UMBC 60
South Carolina 85, Coastal Carolina 73
Wagner 64, American U. 58
MIDWEST
Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77
Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 58
SOUTHWEST
Radford 62, Texas 59
TCU 89, Cent. Michigan 62
FAR WEST
San Francisco 76, Stephen F. Austin 58
