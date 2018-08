FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 file photo, Serena Williams of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Krystina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Williams has been seeded 25th for the women's singles tournament at Wimbledon, the All England Club announced Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The 36-year-old American, who has returned to competitive tennis following the birth of her daughter last September, is currently ranked 183rd. The All England Club usually follows the latest ranking list but can make a change if deemed "necessary to produce a balanced draw."