Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson pitches to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Atlanta. Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson pitches to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Atlanta. Photo: John Amis, AP Photo: John Amis, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman led off the 10th inning with a home run into the right-field seats, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

The Braves recovered to win their fourth straight game after Luke Jackson blew a 3-2 lead in the ninth.

Freeman pulled a fastball from Josh Hader (0-3) for his 10th homer. Jacob Webb (2-0) pitched a perfect 10th for Atlanta.

Braves rookie left fielder Austin Riley continued his hot start in his first week in the majors by hitting a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth for a 3-2 lead.

Jackson couldn't protect a 3-2 lead in the ninth. Jackson hit Keston Hiura with a pitch to open the inning. Hiura moved to third on Orlando Arcia's one-out single to right and scored on Lorenzo Cain's high bouncer over third baseman Josh Donaldson for a 3-3 tie.

Riley's homer off left-hander Alex Claudio gave him eight hits, including two homers, in four games since he was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Riley singled in the second, but made a rookie mistake when he was fooled by shortstop Hernan Perez, who pretended to field a throw at second on Brian McCann's fly ball to fight field. Riley slid head-first into second before standing to watch right fielder Christian Yelich throw to first base to complete the double play.

The front of Riley's shirt was still covered in dirt when he made up for his mistake with the homer.

After Matt Albers walked Donaldson to open the sixth, Claudio struck out left-handed hitting Nick Markakis. Brewers manager Craig Counsell left Claudio in to face Riley, a right-handed hitter. Counsell took off his cap and paced in the dugout in frustration after Riley's homer reached the right-field seats.

Milwaukee right-hander Chase Anderson came off the injured list to allow one unearned run in four innings in his first start of May. He was placed on the injured list on May 1 due to a blister on his right middle finger. He allowed only two hits with four walks while throwing 76 pitches.

Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed two runs in six innings.

Yelich threw out Markakis at the plate to end the eighth. Markakis was trying to score from second on Ozzie Albies' single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Counsell says a decision must be made on RHP Jimmy Nelson (right shoulder) and his possible place on the staff following one more rehab assignment with Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday. Nelson gave up three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings Friday night. "He did what he wanted with all his pitches," Counsell said. Nelson missed the 2018 season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Braves: Donaldson likely will be given a rest Sunday as manager Brian Snitker said he plans to give Riley his first start at third base. Riley made his fourth straight start in left field after pregame fielding drills at third base, his primary position in the minors.

ROSTER MOVES

The Braves released left-hander Jonny Venters, whose comeback from his third Tommy John surgery helped him win the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award last year. Venters, 34, had a 17.36 ERA in nine appearances. The Braves recalled left-hander Jerry Blevins only four days after he was designated for assignment. The Brewers optioned right-hander Jacob Barnes to Triple-A San Antonio.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (6-1, 3.72) will make his first career appearance against Atlanta in Sunday's final game of the three-game series. He has won his last four starts and is 5-0 over his last six starts.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 8.02) is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA in six career games, including five starts, against the Brewers.

