Frazier rallies Pirates past Giants 3-2 in 11 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
After Austin Slater’s single put the Giants ahead in the top of the 11th, Frazier led off the bottom half with his hit high off the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field. That scored Michael Perez, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second base.