France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2
Graham Dunbar, Ap Sports Writer
Updated
Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP
Image 1of/28
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 28
French players throw France head coach Didier Deschamps into the air celebrating at the end of the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
French players throw France head coach Didier Deschamps into the air celebrating at the end of the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, ... more
Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP
Image 2 of 28
France's Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
France's Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, ... more
Photo: Martin Meissner, AP
Image 3 of 28
France's Kylian Mbappe, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
France's Kylian Mbappe, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, ... more
Photo: Martin Meissner, AP
Image 4 of 28
Security stewards remove people who ran onto the pitch and briefly stopped the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Security stewards remove people who ran onto the pitch and briefly stopped the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, ... more
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
Image 5 of 28
Security stewards remove people who ran onto the pitch and briefly stopped the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Security stewards remove people who ran onto the pitch and briefly stopped the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, ... more
Photo: Francisco Seco, AP
Image 6 of 28
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, ... more
Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP
Image 7 of 28
France's Kylian Mbappe,, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with teammate France's Olivier Giroud, right, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
France's Kylian Mbappe,, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with teammate France's Olivier Giroud, right, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in ... more
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Image 8 of 28
Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic fails to stop France's Antoine Griezmann from scoring from the penalty spot his side's second goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic fails to stop France's Antoine Griezmann from scoring from the penalty spot his side's second goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World ... more
Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP
Image 9 of 28
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates with his teammate Kylian Mbappe, left, after Paul Pogba scored his side's 3rd goal, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates with his teammate Kylian Mbappe, left, after Paul Pogba scored his side's 3rd goal, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the ... more
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
Image 10 of 28
Croatia's Luka Modric, right, vies for the ball with France's Blaise Matuidi, left, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Croatia's Luka Modric, right, vies for the ball with France's Blaise Matuidi, left, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, ... more
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Image 11 of 28
Croatia's Luka Modric prepares to kick the ball during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Croatia's Luka Modric prepares to kick the ball during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
Image 12 of 28
Croatia's Luka Modric, right, and Croatia's Dejan Lovren, left, react after France's Paul Pogba, not in picture, scored his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Croatia's Luka Modric, right, and Croatia's Dejan Lovren, left, react after France's Paul Pogba, not in picture, scored his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer ... more
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Image 13 of 28
France's Paul Pogba, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
France's Paul Pogba, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in ... more
Photo: Martin Meissner, AP
Image 14 of 28
Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, ... more
Photo: Martin Meissner, AP
Image 15 of 28
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and a steward grab a man who invaded the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and a steward grab a man who invaded the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, ... more
Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP
Image 16 of 28
A woman who invaded the pitch approaches France's Kylian Mbappe during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
A woman who invaded the pitch approaches France's Kylian Mbappe during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP
Image 17 of 28
Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday,
France's Paul Pogba watches a security staffer chasing a pitch invader during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
France's Paul Pogba watches a security staffer chasing a pitch invader during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, ... more
Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP
Image 19 of 28
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring on a penalty his side' second goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring on a penalty his side' second goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, ... more
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Image 20 of 28
Security personnel drag a fan that jump onto the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Security personnel drag a fan that jump onto the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP
Image 21 of 28
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, ... more
Photo: Martin Meissner, AP
Image 22 of 28
Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina points to the penalty box after watching the VAR monitor, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina points to the penalty box after watching the VAR monitor, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, ... more
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
Image 23 of 28
French soccer team supporters gather on the Champ de Mars ahead of the World Cup final between France and Croatia, Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Paris.
French soccer team supporters gather on the Champ de Mars ahead of the World Cup final between France and Croatia, Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Paris.
Photo: Laurent Cipriani, AP
Image 24 of 28
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, center, scores an own goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, center, scores an own goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP
Image 25 of 28
Will Smith performs during a ceremony prior to the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Will Smith performs during a ceremony prior to the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
Image 26 of 28
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, left, and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic wave prior to the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, left, and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic wave prior to the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki ... more
Photo: Martin Meissner, AP
Image 27 of 28
Croatia soccer fans shout chants and cheer prior to a television broadcast of the Russia 2018 World Cup match between France and Croatia in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Croatia soccer fans shout chants and cheer prior to a television broadcast of the Russia 2018 World Cup match between France and Croatia in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Photo: Darko Vojinovic, AP
Image 28 of 28
French President Emannuel Macron, left, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the stands prior to during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. less
French President Emannuel Macron, left, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the stands prior to during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in ... more
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
MOSCOW (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and France put on a thrilling show in winning the World Cup title. All Russian President Vladimir Putin might remember is the Pussy Riot protest.
The 19-year-old Mbappe became only the second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final, helping France beat Croatia 4-2 on Sunday.
Mbappe had just shown his electrifying speed in the 52nd minute when play was held up by four protesters who ran onto the field in the second half. Russian punk band Pussy Riot later took credit for the incident — watched from the VIP seats by Putin, whose government once jailed members of the activist group.
About 12 minutes after play resumed, Mbappe sent a right-footed shot past Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.
The only other teen to score in a World Cup final was Pele, who was 17 when Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 in 1958.
Mbappe, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain in the French league, was born months after France first won its only other World Cup title in 1998.
Putin was later on the field during a downpour to award medals to the players. FIFA president Gianni Infantino then handed France captain Hugo Lloris the World Cup trophy.
Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, France's two other key players, also scored at the Luzhniki Stadium.
But it was Mbappe who put the match out of reach with a furious passage of play in the second half. In the 59th, a run from Mbappe started a play that ended up with Pogba on the edge of the penalty area. With his second attempt, the midfielder curled his shot beyond Subasic.
Mbappe then scored himself, his fourth of the tournament, to make it 4-1.
Griezmann scored from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after a video review. About four minutes after his corner kick was knocked out of play, the referee ruled Ivan Perisic had handled the ball on the way.
France took the lead in the 18th when Croatia's tallest outfield player, 1.90-meter (6-foot-3) forward Mario Mandzukic, rose to meet Griezmann's free kick with the top of his head. He inadvertently sent it past his own goalkeeper.
Perisic and Mandzukic both scored for Croatia, first to equalize in the 28th minute and later as a consolation goal in the 69th, embarrassing Lloris with a flicked shot as the France goalkeeper tried to dribble the ball out of his goalmouth.
France coach Didier Deschamps became only the third man to win the World Cup as a player and a coach. Mario Zagallo of Brazil and Franz Beckenbauer of Germany are the others.
___
More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup