Former Texas State coach Kaspar denies allegations of racism

Recommended Video:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Danny Kaspar, the former Texas State basketball coach who resigned while under investigation for allegations he directed racist taunts at Black players, said he holds “only love in my heart for people of all races, colors and creeds” in a resignation letter released Wednesday by the school.

Kaspar resigned Sept. 22 while the school probed allegations raised by a former Bobcats player who had transferred. In his letter, Kaspar noted he had been a coach for 29 years, the last seven with Texas State, and that most of his players over his career were Black.

“I firmly and fervently deny any suggestion — direct or otherwise — that I am a racist or harbor any animosity toward anyone stemming from their race As with all human beings, I acknowledge there may be room for improvement, however, I hold only love in my heart for people of all races, colors and creeds,” the letter said.

The school released his resignation letter under a public records request from The Associated Press. Portions of the letter were redacted. The school has asked the state attorney general to let it withhold other information related to the investigation, which has not been released.

The school investigated after former Bobcats point guard Jaylen Shead posted the allegations on Twitter in June. Shead had transferred to Washington State before the 2019-2020 season.

Shead alleged several instances of racist language or taunts, including telling players to run faster in sprint drills by telling them to “chase that chicken,” or commenting Shead was "running like the cops are behind him” when doing a drill faster than his teammates.

In other drills, Shead said Kaspar told his players, “If a brown man with a turban and AK-47 walked in, I bet ya’ll would run as fast as you could.”

Shead alleged Kaspar told players he would start using a racial slur for Black people if he heard his players using it. In another instance, Shead wrote that Kaspar met with the players after grades were posted and taunted several of them with comments they would end up “working at a Popeyes Chicken” of “he’ll be a manger at Hertz.”

Kaspar also had dress code and hairstyle rules and prohibitions that were targeted toward black athletes, such as not allowing players to wear dreadlocks, Shead wrote.

“The Department of Athletics is committed to strengthening our university culture that values and supports diversity, equity and inclusion for our student-athletes, staff, and community,” Texas State Athletic Director Larry Teis said when the investigation was announced.