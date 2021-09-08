Former President Trump to serve as boxing commentator

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to provide commentary from ringside Saturday for an exhibition boxing card headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Trump will be joined by his son, Donald Jr., in Hollywood, Florida, for the alternate feed for the four-bout card, which will be available on pay-per-view on FITE.TV. According to FITE.TV, the pay-per-view will be $49.99 and will be available through mobile and Smart TV apps. Both Trumps will be in the building.