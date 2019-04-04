Former France player apologizes for racist remark on TV

PARIS (AP) — The beIN Sports television network and commentator Daniel Bravo have apologized after Bravo described Strasbourg striker Nuno Da Costa's statistics as "not bad for a black."

Bravo, a former Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder who also played for France's national team, made his remark during Strasbourg's 4-0 win over Reims in the French league on Wednesday. Da Costa scored two of the goals.

The network says Bravo's remarks "are counter to the values advocated by the channel and its editorial team."

Da Costa later posted a picture on Twitter of himself and Bravo clasping hands.

Da Costa wrote: "No worries, a tongue slip happens, he works too much. beIN SPORTS, stop mid-week games please."

___

