Former Disney executive tasked to lead Hall of Fame village

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio has hired a former Disney executive to develop a village that includes sports venues and a hotel.

The Repository reports Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village announced Thursday that it had hired Mike Crawford as CEO of the Village. Crawford was formerly senior vice president and general manager of the Shanghai Disney Resort and president of Walt Disney Holding Company, Shanghai.

Officials say the project in Canton will include the current football museum, the Black College Football Hall of Fame, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and a sports complex. A hotel, water park facility and office spaces are also planned for the project.

Construction at the site has stalled along the way. The last groundbreaking was in April 2017.

