Former 1st-round pick Nkemdiche released by Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has been released by the Miami Dolphins, who decided the former first-round pick couldn't help their struggling defense.

Nkemdiche signed with the Dolphins in August and played sparingly in the past two games. He was the 29th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, and they released him this summer.

Miami signed cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De'Lance Turner on Tuesday, and placed receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve because of a season-ending knee injury.

___

