Forbes leads Spurs in 114-83 win over shorthanded Blazers ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 1:48 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bryn Forbes had 18 points off the bench and the San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to a season-high three games with a 114-83 victory over the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Doug McDermott added 16 points and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 13 assists for the Spurs.
ANNE M. PETERSON