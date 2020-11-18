Foden, Rice score first England goals in 4-0 win vs Iceland

LONDON (AP) — Phil Foden and Declan Rice scored their first England goals in a 4-0 victory over Iceland on Wednesday to complete their Nations League campaign and the pandemic-impacted international footballing year.

Foden scored a second-half double, having already set up the opening goal with a free kick that was flicked in by Rice's header in the 20th minute.

Mason Mount slid in to double England's lead four minutes later. England's dominated what was a largely meaningless game in an empty Wembley Stadium, but didn't score again until Iceland was reduced to 10 men.

Birkir Már Sævarsson was shown a second yellow card in the 54th for tripping Bukayo Saka.

Substitute Jadon Sancho combined with Saka before setting up Foden to sweep into the net in the 80th and the Manchester City midfielder fired in the fourth from outside the penalty area four minutes later.

Four years after being humiliated by Iceland in the European Championship's round of 16, a youthful, much-transformed England turned the tables on them.

England's midfielder Mason Mount, center, scores the second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Iceland at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)

Foden and Sancho are 20. Both Mount and Rice are 21, while Saka is 19.

In a top-tier group won by Belgium, England finished third behind Denmark and Iceland was fourth.

