Florida St. tops Washington, takes lead in title series













Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Florida State starting pitcher Meghan King throws in the first inning of the first softball game of the best-of-three championship series against Washington in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 4, 2018. less Florida State starting pitcher Meghan King throws in the first inning of the first softball game of the best-of-three championship series against Washington in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 2 of 4 Washington starting pitcher Gabbie Plain (16) pitches in the first inning of the first game of the best-of-three championship series against Florida State in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 4, 2018. less Washington starting pitcher Gabbie Plain (16) pitches in the first inning of the first game of the best-of-three championship series against Florida State in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 3 of 4 Washington starting pitcher Gabbie Plain (16) and catcher Emma Helm, right, exchange high-fives after the top half of the third inning of the first softball game of the best-of-three championship series against Florida State in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 4, 2018. less Washington starting pitcher Gabbie Plain (16) and catcher Emma Helm, right, exchange high-fives after the top half of the third inning of the first softball game of the best-of-three championship series against ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 4 of 4 Florida State players cheer in the dugout in the second inning of the first softball game of the best-of-three championship series against Washington in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 4, 2018. less Florida State players cheer in the dugout in the second inning of the first softball game of the best-of-three championship series against Washington in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Florida St. tops Washington, takes lead in title series 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Florida State's Anna Shelnutt hit a solo homer in the sixth inning, and Meghan King pitched a five-hitter to help Florida State defeat Washington 1-0 in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series Monday night.

King improved to 3-0 with a save at the World Series. She has not allowed an earned run in 27 1/3 innings in Oklahoma City. The Seminoles (57-12) could clinch their first national title in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Shelnutt's homer was Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain's first earned run allowed in 16 2/3 innings of World Series action.

There were plenty of opportunities for both teams to score more runs — both teams left seven runners on base.

In the third inning, Florida State's Morgan Klaevemann reached third base with no outs and did not score. Washington loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third and Florida State escaped without allowing a run.

Plain walked the bases loaded in the fourth with two outs. With a full count, Klaevemann hit a grounder and Washington shortstop Sis Bates tagged Florida State's Dani Morgan to end the inning.

The Seminoles might have gotten more in the sixth inning after Shelnutt's homer, but Bates tracked down what appeared to be a sure hit in the outfield, then threw a runner out at second for a double play.

In the seventh, Washington got a runner on with no outs before Florida State third baseman Jessie Warren dove to catch a short pop-up, then doubled up the runner at first.

