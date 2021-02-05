Florida 2, Nashville 1

Nashville 1 0 0 — 1 Florida 0 2 0 — 2 First Period_1, Nashville, Sissons 2 (Ellis, Josi), 4:04. Second Period_2, Florida, Barkov 4 (Tippett, Verhaeghe), 5:58. 3, Florida, Verhaeghe 6 (Barkov, Weegar), 15:31. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Nashville 5-9-11_25. Florida 20-9-7_36. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 2. Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-2-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Florida, Driedger 2-0-1 (25-24). A_3,977 (19,250). T_2:34. Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Jonny Murray. More for youSportsBueckers posts second straight 30-point game as No. 3...By Doug BonjourSportsSeton Hall at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges