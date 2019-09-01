Flores says it again: Dolphins aren't tanking in 2019

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins first-year coach Brian Flores is still saying what he said in March: His team is not tanking in 2019.

The claim sounded less convincing after Miami parted with three veterans in deals that netted mostly draft picks.

Even before the Dolphins swung the two weekend trades, they were widely expected to be among the NFL's worst teams. The departures of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso — who made a combined 137 starts in 2016-18 for the Dolphins — increases the likelihood they'll bring up the rear this year.

The deals also make it more probable the Dolphins will go first in the 2020 draft, which fits neatly with the need for a franchise quarterback as part of the rebuilding project ordered in January by owner Stephen Ross.

