Flores homers, Giants beat Cubs 6-5 for 7th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Wilmer Flores homered and drove in three runs, Kris Bryant scored two against his former team, and the San Francisco Giants hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Sunday for their season-high seventh straight win.

Owners of the best record in the majors, the Giants matched their longest streak since a seven-game run in August 2020.

They were rolling along with a 6-3 lead in the seventh before the Cubs scored two while chasing Logan Webb (10-3). Chicago had the bases loaded with one out when submarining right-hander Tyler Rogers caught Willson Contreras looking at an 84 mph fastball on a 3-2 count. He then struck out Alfonso Rivas swinging at a 3-2 pitch with the crowd on its feet.

The Cubs had the tying run on in the ninth after Jake McGee gave up a one-out double to pinch hitter Patrick Wisdom. But Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ grounded to first to end the game.

Flores hit an RBI single in the second and singled and scored in the fourth as the Giants went up 3-0. He matched a career high with his 18th homer when he launched a two-run shot to left against Justin Steele (3-3) in the fifth to stretch the lead to 5-2.

Bryant got a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate in the first. He drove in a run with a force in the third, and singled and scored in both the fifth and seventh innings to help make it 6-3.

Bryant was 4 for 12 with five runs in an emotional first series against Chicago since being traded prior to the July 30 deadline.

He also committed a three-base error in right field when he collided with center fielder Austin Slater chasing a fly ball in the fifth by David Bote, leading to a run.

Webb gave up five runs and six hits in six-plus innings. The right-hander exited with a 6-5 lead after Bote hit an RBI double and Robinson Chirinos drove him in with a bloop single.

Tony Watson pitched the eighth and McGee worked the ninth for his 31st save in 36 chances.

Cubs manager David Ross returned to the dugout after being away from the team since Sept. 3 following a positive COVID-19 test. Ross, who is vaccinated, experienced no symptoms.

Happ hit his eighth homer in 16 games, capping a two-run fourth with a solo shot. But Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games after winning seven in a row.

Steele went five innings, allowing five runs and 11 hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: The Giants reinstated CF Austin Slater (concussion) from the seven-day injured listed and 1B Wilmer Flores (strained left hamstring) from the 10-day IL. RHP John Brebbia and LHP Caleb Baragar were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Cubs: Ross had no update on OF Jason Heyward, who left Saturday’s game after getting kneed in the head by Crawford. Heyward was hurt sliding into third in the fourth inning when Crawford took a throw on the run as he covered the bag and jumped over him. … 2B Nico Hoerner (strained right oblique) was to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Giants: The Giants begin a four-game series at home against San Diego. Neither team had announced a starter.

Cubs: The Cubs open a three-game series at Philadelphia on Tuesday, with RHP Adrian Sampson (0-2, 2.20 ERA) starting for Chicago and RHP Kyle Gibson (10-6, 3.38) pitching for the Phillies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports