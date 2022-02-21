Flames top Jets, tie franchise mark with 10-game win streak

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm’s go-ahead goal with 47 seconds remaining extended his goal streak to eight games and the Calgary Flames tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, winning 3-1 over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a perfect seven-game homestand.

The 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record. It was done on two occasions, the previous time was in 2016-17 with the streak beginning five years ago to this day. The other time was in 1978-79 when the franchise was still in Atlanta.

Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg. The Jets were opening up a four-game road trip that continues in Dallas on Wednesday.

Jacob Markstrom got the start for Calgary, making 22 stops.

Connor Hellebuyck had 28 saves for Winnipeg.

After winning five games in a row by three or more goals, the past two outings have been hard-fought defensive struggles. Calgary got a third-period goal to win 2-1 over Seattle on Saturday. It was a similar script on Monday afternoon.

On the go-ahead goal, Johnny Gaudreau sent a shot toward the net that Lindholm got his stick on, the puck changing directions and eluding Hellebuyck.

Lindholm has been the hottest Flames player during the streak with a team-best 16 points. He now shares the record for consecutive games with a goal with Kent Nilsson and Gary Roberts. He also extends his points streak to 10 games (nine goals, seven assists).

It looked as if he had a goal in the second period. At 11:36 with the score 1-1, Lindholm knocked in a pass from Matthew Tkachuk.

However, the Jets challenged for offside and, upon video review, the goal was overturned with Lindholm crossing the blue line just ahead of the puck being carried in by Oliver Kylington.

After a scoreless first period in which neither team generated much, the Flames opened the scoring 1:07 into the second on the power play. Monahan got the puck from Andrew Mangiapane and put a wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s shoulder from 20 feet.

The Jets tied it at 7:39 with Toninato deflecting in mid-air Neal Pionk’s point shot.

It was another solid game for Calgary’s third-ranked penalty kill. The Flames have allowed one power-play goal in the past 10 games, going 24 for 25 over that stretch.

NOTES: Winnipeg C Andrew Copp (upper body) missed his third game. ... Calgary tweaked its lines with Milan Lucic moving up to play with Monahan and Toffoli while Dillon Dube dropped down to the fourth line with Adam Ruzicka and Trevor Lewis. ... Calgary’s penalty kill is No. 1 at home, only allowing four power-play goals on 54 chances at the Saddledome.

